SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,661,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 1,259,253 shares.The stock last traded at $2.75 and had previously closed at $2.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMRT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on SmartRent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get SmartRent alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SMRT

SmartRent Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). SmartRent had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $60.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SmartRent by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SmartRent in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in SmartRent during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmartRent

(Get Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.