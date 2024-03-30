Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONDW) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sonder Price Performance
Shares of SONDW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Sonder has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10.
About Sonder
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sonder
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.