Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONDW) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sonder Price Performance

Shares of SONDW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Sonder has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

Get Sonder alerts:

About Sonder

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.