Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Up 2.1 %

SCCO stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,721. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $107.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.97 and a 200 day moving average of $80.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 101.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

