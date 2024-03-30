Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWN. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.60 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.86.

Shares of SWN opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 352,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

