SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1912 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81.

Get SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYBL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $433,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $3,113,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 186,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.