SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (STOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1903 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $47.96 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.68.

Institutional Trading of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (STOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed and has broad capabilities to invest in short duration investment grade and high-yield fixed income securities. STOT was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

