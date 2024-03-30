SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Shares Down 0.1%

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.95 and last traded at $39.98. Approximately 18,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 48,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $976,000. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $541,000. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,892,000.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-linked government bonds from non-US developed nations as well as emerging market countries.

