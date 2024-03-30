SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $205.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.67 and its 200 day moving average is $186.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $206.05.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

