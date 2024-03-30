SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Holdings Trimmed by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,376 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for 1.0% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned 0.33% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,235,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,518 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 739,896 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,690,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,669,000 after acquiring an additional 506,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 600,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 367,021 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $28.40. 283,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,809. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.28.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

