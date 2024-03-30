SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Boosted by Retirement Financial Solutions LLC

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $73.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.89 and a 12 month high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.