SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,502,000 after buying an additional 5,918,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,605,000 after buying an additional 2,564,802 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,334.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,844,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,333,000 after buying an additional 1,768,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,543,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $73.15. 1,981,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.91 and a 200 day moving average of $65.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

