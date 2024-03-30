SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Increased by Investments & Financial Planning LLC

Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 18.9% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $25,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,547 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,180,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,846,000 after acquiring an additional 182,515 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,097,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,112,000 after acquiring an additional 407,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,534 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.13. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.89 and a 52 week high of $74.10.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

