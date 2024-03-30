SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Stock Position Lifted by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.37.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

