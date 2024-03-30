SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 0.8% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,719,000 after buying an additional 2,497,603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after buying an additional 86,561 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,796,000 after buying an additional 961,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 399,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 35,734 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $556.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,267. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $558.34. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

