SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Stock Position Lifted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,459,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,260 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $58,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULST. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2,005.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 848,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,182,000 after acquiring an additional 457,974 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,563,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $13,372,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 544,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 296,701 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.07 and a 52-week high of $40.69.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

