Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Short Interest Update

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the February 29th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Spectral Medical Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EDTXF opened at $0.34 on Friday. Spectral Medical has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32.

Get Spectral Medical alerts:

About Spectral Medical

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.