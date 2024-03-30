Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Short Interest Update

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the February 29th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Spectral Medical Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EDTXF opened at $0.34 on Friday. Spectral Medical has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32.
About Spectral Medical
