Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.19

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 1702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Spirent Communications Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.