Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.36.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $263.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.18. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $128.57 and a 52 week high of $278.30. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

