Spreng Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,117 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.86. 3,574,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.74.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

