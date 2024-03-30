Spreng Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,734 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.6% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 117,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 20,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.61. 966,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,462. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $183.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

