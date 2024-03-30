Spreng Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,371 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in Visa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 429,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $111,928,000 after acquiring an additional 19,907 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visa by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 6,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,070 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of V stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,844,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,142,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.32 and its 200 day moving average is $258.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
