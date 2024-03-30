Spreng Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 222.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $284.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,289,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,154. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.72. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

