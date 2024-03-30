Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $6.69 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 4.2% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,985,000 after buying an additional 1,074,742 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,916,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,700.9% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after buying an additional 580,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $93.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

