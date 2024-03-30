Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,326 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,404 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,582,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,416,000 after buying an additional 1,221,535 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SCHX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,969. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average is $55.42.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

