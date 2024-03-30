Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,977 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $10,402,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $247,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $753,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $1,586,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $4.38 on Friday, reaching $163.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,177,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,303. The firm has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.57. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $163.79.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,309 shares of company stock worth $5,981,836. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

