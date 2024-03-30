Spreng Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,481.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,560,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,672,458. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.27. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

