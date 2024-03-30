Spreng Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.48. 4,626,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,803,405. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

