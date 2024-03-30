Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.29.

SFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd.

In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $1,978,591.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,414.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $1,978,591.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,414.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $240,441.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,084.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 160,852 shares of company stock worth $10,032,745 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 314.5% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

SFM stock opened at $64.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.49. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

