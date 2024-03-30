SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Stock Price Up 375%

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 375% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

SRAX Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

Get SRAX alerts:

Institutional Trading of SRAX

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SRAX by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 2,426,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 1,258,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SRAX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 29,682 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SRAX by 4,154.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,047,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 1,999,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SRAX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SRAX by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. 7.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.