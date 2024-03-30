Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,276 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 80,249 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 117,875 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

SBUX stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.14. The stock has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

