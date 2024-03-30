State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 7,545 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.6 %

FDX traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $289.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,281. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,393 shares of company stock worth $5,581,475 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.07.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

