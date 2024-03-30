State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,205 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Argus upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.69.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $117.89. 21,047,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,683,370. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.02 and a 200 day moving average of $80.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $122.46. The company has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,431,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,890 shares of company stock worth $26,952,017 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

