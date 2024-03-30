State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,185 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $48,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,322,000 after buying an additional 489,175 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,423,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,736,000 after buying an additional 920,032 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,878,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,812,000 after buying an additional 595,357 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.01. 5,710,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,409,601. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.04. The stock has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

