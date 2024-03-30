State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $357.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The company has a market capitalization of $136.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.