State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $11.05 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,633,016,000 after buying an additional 97,198 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,447,000 after buying an additional 309,239 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after buying an additional 968,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,981,836 in the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,177,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,303. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $163.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.98 and its 200 day moving average is $130.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

