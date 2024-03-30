State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $13.09 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of Fidelity National Financial worth $13,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,033. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.10. 2,054,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,929. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.