State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,053 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $11,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance
Shares of MAA stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.58. The stock had a trading volume of 741,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,482. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $158.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.80.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.84%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.76.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAA
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mid-America Apartment Communities
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.