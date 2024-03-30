State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 12,360 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,994 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 12,360 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 15.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 60.6% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $524,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.05.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,784,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,613,665. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.14. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.