State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,790 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $206.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,163,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,994. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.55. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $208.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.