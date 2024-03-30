State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,940 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,414 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,309,361,000 after purchasing an additional 452,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.99. 4,471,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,320,370. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.44, a PEG ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.72.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

