State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,675 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.1 %

HON traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $205.25. 3,594,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,256. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

