State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NVR were worth $11,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,259,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NVR by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in NVR by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $868,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVR by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NVR by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock traded up $119.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $8,099.96. The company had a trading volume of 17,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,565. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7,530.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6,731.40. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,210.49 and a twelve month high of $8,158.99.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $133.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total transaction of $761,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total transaction of $761,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

