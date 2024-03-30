Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives $6.39 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.03.

STEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down previously from $5.50) on shares of Stem in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In related news, insider Robert Schaefer sold 100,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 716,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,320.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Stem news, insider Robert Schaefer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 716,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,320.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 85,038 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $186,233.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,318 shares in the company, valued at $574,476.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 130,418 shares of company stock valued at $238,045 and sold 524,467 shares valued at $1,215,826. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stem by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stem by 11.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stem by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $2.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. Stem has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $345.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Stem had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

