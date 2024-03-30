Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

TH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of TH opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.00 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 53.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Hospitality will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,578,000 after purchasing an additional 483,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,033,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,292,000 after purchasing an additional 149,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,265,000 after purchasing an additional 84,998 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $13,127,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 13,213.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,331,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,390 shares in the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

