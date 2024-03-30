Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Short Interest Update

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the February 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.
Stingray Group Stock Performance
Shares of STGYF stock remained flat at C$5.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.26. Stingray Group has a twelve month low of C$3.05 and a twelve month high of C$5.48.
Stingray Group Company Profile
