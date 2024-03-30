Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 375,778 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 320% compared to the typical volume of 89,506 call options.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE CCL opened at $16.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 2.54. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

