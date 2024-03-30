Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 135,637 call options on the company. This is an increase of 148% compared to the typical volume of 54,641 call options.

In other news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $51,110.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,790 shares in the company, valued at $292,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nikola by 577.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nikola by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 125,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 45,661 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Nikola by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKLA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92. Nikola has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 122.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nikola will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

