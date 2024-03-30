StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

Institutional Trading of Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

