StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2024

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRIFree Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

Institutional Trading of Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRIFree Report) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.