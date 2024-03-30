StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REED opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $6.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.14.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

