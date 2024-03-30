StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Stock Down 1.1 %
SGMA stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $7.89.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.96%.
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
