StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Down 1.1 %

SGMA stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $7.89.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.96%.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

About SigmaTron International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SigmaTron International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.