StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2024

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAFree Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Down 1.1 %

SGMA stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $7.89.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.96%.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SigmaTron International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaTron International

(Get Free Report)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.